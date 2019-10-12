Trending Stories

Will Smith was inspired by his 23-year-old self in 'Gemini Man'
Will Smith was inspired by his 23-year-old self in 'Gemini Man'
Amber Rose gives birth to son with Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Amber Rose gives birth to son with Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Nick Cannon on why he'd remarry Mariah Carey: 'I know what that's like'
Nick Cannon on why he'd remarry Mariah Carey: 'I know what that's like'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 11: Michelle Wie, Emily Deschanel
Famous birthdays for Oct. 11: Michelle Wie, Emily Deschanel
Kevin Hart wasn't wearing seat belt in crash, California Highway Patrol says
Kevin Hart wasn't wearing seat belt in crash, California Highway Patrol says

Photo Gallery

 
Will Smith, family attend 'Gemini Man' premiere in Los Angeles
Will Smith, family attend 'Gemini Man' premiere in Los Angeles

Latest News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
Famous birthdays for Oct. 12: Martie Maguire, Sam Moore
On This Day: Matthew Shepard dies in anti-gay beating
NLCS: Anibal Sanchez takes no-hitter into 8th as Nationals beat Cardinals
Rams' Todd Gurley doubtful, Aqib Talib out vs. 49ers
 
Back to Article
/