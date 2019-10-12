Famous birthdays for Oct. 12: Martie Maguire, Sam Moore

Josh Hutcherson attends the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 16, 2015. The actor turns 27 on October 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Hugh Jackman attends the Toronto International Film Festival photocall for "The Front Runner" at The Gallery of TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto on September 8, 2018. The actor turns 50 on October 12. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Court Yard Hounds' Martie Maguire performs at the Molson Amphitheater during the Lilith Fair tour stop in Toronto on July 24, 2010. The musician turns 50 on October 12. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe Cronin in 1906

-- Doris Miller, awarded the Navy Cross for actions in Pearl Harbor attack, in 1919

-- Comedian/activist Dick Gregory in 1932

-- Opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti in 1935

-- R&B singer Sam Moore in 1935 (age 84)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Melvin Franklin of the Temptations in 1942

-- TV correspondent Chris Wallace in 1947 (age 72)

-- Singer/actor Susan Anton in 1950 (age 69)

-- Bull Rider Lane Frost in 1963

-- Actor Hugh Jackman in 1968 (age 51)

-- Actor Adam Rich in 1968 (age 51)

-- Country music musician Martie Maguire in 1969 (age 50)

-- Actor Kirk Cameron in 1970 (age 49)

-- Track star Marion Jones in 1975 (age 44)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Bode Miller in 1977 (age 42)

-- Actor Tyler Blackburn in 1986 (age 33)

-- Actor Josh Hutcherson in 1992 (age 27)

-- Actor Ferdia Walsh-Peelo in 1999 (age 20)

-- Actor Iris Apatow in 2002 (age 17)