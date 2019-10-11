Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon is elaborating on his remarks about remarrying ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The 39-year-old actor, rapper and television personality appeared on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show after saying he'd remarry Carey, despite not wanting to marry again.

"I said I probably would never get married again because I'm still working on myself and trying to become a better man," Cannon clarified. "But if I had to, I already been there. I know what that's like. I would go back home first before I would do it again."

Cannon and Carey split in 2014 after six years of marriage. The pair remain friends and co-parents to their 8-year-old twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan.

"You know, Mariah, she's fine. Everything's happy. We have an amazing co-parenting relationship, our kids are so happy. It's calm waters," Cannon said. "Let's just keep it calm."

Ellen guest host tWitch showed a recent photo of Cannon with Carey, their kids and the actor's mom.

"We look happy together," Cannon said.

Cannon made his original remarks about remarrying Carey during an episode of T.I.'s podcast, ExpediTIously with Tip T.I. Harris, in September. Cannon described Carey as his "dream girl."

"I know I'll never be married again," the star said.

"If I was to do it again, it would be to her. It would be Mariah," he later added.

Cannon is also parent to 2-year-old son Golden with Brittany Bell. Carey has been dating her on-again, off-again boyfriend, dancer Bryan Tanaka, since 2016.