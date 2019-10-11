Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart wasn't wearing a seat belt during the September crash that injured the comedian, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Hart suffered major back injuries and needed surgery after the crash.

The actor's friend and producer Jared Black was driving Hart's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it crashed into a ditch. Black's fiancee Rebecca Broxterman was also in the car.

California Highway Patrol said Thursday that no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and that the cause of the crash was reckless driving. Authorities also said that Black's reckless, sudden and rapid acceleration led to him losing control of the car.

Hart released a statement on the incident through his attorney.

"I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery," he said.

Hart's attorney also said the actor is not back to full-time work and has only spent a few hours promoting his upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level, which hits theaters on Dec. 13. The attorney said his full return to work likely won't happen until the new year.