'Truth Be Told': Octavia Spencer questions Aaron Paul in first trailer

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a first glimpse of Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul in Truth Be Told.

The streaming service shared a trailer Thursday featuring Spencer as true crime podcast host Poppy Parnell and Paul as imprisoned serial killer Warren Cave.

The preview opens with Poppy (Spencer) recording an episode of her podcast. Poppy helped convict Warren (Paul) following the murder of a father to identical twins, Josie and Lanie Burhman (Lizzy Caplan).

"I am for truth, no matter who tells it. I am for justice, no matter who it's for or against," Poppy says on her show.

Poppy begins to doubt Cave's guilt in the murder and revisits the case. She struggles to discern the truth while questioning Warren, his mother, Melanie Cave (Elizabeth Perkins), and Josie and Lanie.

Truth Be Told is based on the Kathleen Barber novel Are You Sleeping. The series is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman, with Spencer, Spellman, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter as executive producers.

Truth Be Told premieres Dec. 6 on Apple TV+. Paul also stars in the Netflix film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which debuts Friday. Paul recapped the plot of Breaking Bad in two-and-a-half minutes Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!