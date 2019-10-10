Trending Stories

'Riverdale' star Molly Ringwald calls Luke Perry her 'touchstone'
'Riverdale' star Molly Ringwald calls Luke Perry her 'touchstone'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Brandon Routh, Steve McQueen
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Brandon Routh, Steve McQueen
Matt Lauer denies rape allegation: 'It is categorically false'
Matt Lauer denies rape allegation: 'It is categorically false'
David Oyelowo to star in Showtime's 'President is Missing'
David Oyelowo to star in Showtime's 'President is Missing'
Gwen Stefani to receive Fashion Icon Award at People's Choice gala
Gwen Stefani to receive Fashion Icon Award at People's Choice gala

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from BFI London Film Festival
Moments from BFI London Film Festival

Latest News

On This Day: Malala Yousafzai, Kailash Satyarthi awarded Nobel Peace Prize
Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: Bradley Whitford, Brett Favre
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
Nikki Glaser crafts 'proud feminist' comedy couched in sex jokes
California bans controversial pesticide linked to health issues in children
 
Back to Article
/