Michael Jackson musical to open on Broadway in 2020

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- MJ the Musical, a new musical inspired by late singer Michael Jackson, will open on Broadway in summer 2020.

Producers announced Thursday that the production will begin performances July 6 at Neil Simon Theater in New York.

MJ the Musical will have its opening night Aug. 13. Tickets go on sale Jan. 15, with priority access available to those who sign up on the official website.

The musical, previously known as Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough, features a book by Lynn Nottage. Christopher Wheeldon will serve as director and choreographer.

MJ the Musical explores Jackson's life and career during his 20s and 30s, and features some of the singer's greatest hits. Jackson died at age 50 in June 2009.

The musical was to have a pre-Broadway engagement at Nederlander Theatre in Chicago, but producers canceled the show in February. Leaving Neverland, an HBO documentary revisiting allegations of sexual abuse against Jackson, premiered the same month.