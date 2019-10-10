Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Lauren Conrad now is the mom of two.

The 33-year-old television personality took to Instagram Wednesday after welcoming a baby boy, Charlie Wolf, with husband William Tell.

Conrad shared a photo of a watercolor illustration she painted of her family. She and Tell also are the parents of 2-year-old son Liam James.

"Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!" Conrad captioned the post.

Conrad's former The Hills co-star Frankie Delgado and author Leslie Bruce were among those to congratulate Conrad and Tell in the comments.

"Our buddy is IG official!" Bruce wrote. "Love you guys."

Conrad had announced her pregnancy with a baby bump photo in April.

"Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year," she said.

Conrad and Tell celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary in September. Conrad marked the occasion by dedicating a post to Tell on Instagram.

"Happy Anniversary my love x," she wrote.

Conrad came to fame on the MTV series Laguna Beach and later starred on The Hills. She did not appear in the The Hills reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, which premiered in June.