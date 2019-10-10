Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Howard Stern re-proposed to his wife, Beth Stern, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The 65-year-old radio personality asked Beth, his wife of 11 years, to remarry him during Wednesday's episode of the ABC late-night talk show.

Stern recounted how he and host Jimmy Kimmel recently visited Tennessee with their families. He told Kimmel during the trip that he wished to remarry Beth.

"She always says no. She thinks it's jinxed," Stern said. "It's so great, when I propose to my wife, she gets embarrassed."

Stern surprised the audience by having Beth come onstage, where he got down on one knee and popped the question.

"Darling, you know you have given me the best years of my life," he said. "I love you so much. You do so much for animal rescue. You know how I feel about you. I'm going to say to you now in front of all my best friends. My sweet love, will you marry me again?"

"Yes," she responded, as the audience gave a standing ovation.

Kimmel celebrated the moment in a tweet Wednesday.

"When you love you wife so much you propose again. On TV... @HowardStern @BethStern," he wrote.

Stern and Beth celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary Oct. 3. Beth marked the occasion by dedicating a sweet post to Stern on Instagram.

"Best friend, rescue partner, love of my life. Happy Anniversary! I thank God for you every day. I think my smile has only gotten bigger over these years together," she wrote.