Demi Lovato urged people to seek help after her friend Thomas died following a battle with addiction. Photo by ddlovato/Instagram Stories

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato is feeling "devastated" in the wake of her friend's death.

The 27-year-old singer mourned her friend Thomas Wednesday on Instagram Stories after he died following a battle with addiction.

"Devastated," she captioned a photo of Thomas. "Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them. Make sure they know it. RIP to my boo @sirtruss."

Lovato encouraged people to seek help if they are battling addiction or supporting someone who is.

"Addiction is NO joke," she said. "heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I'm crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it's okay to ask for help."

Lovato has long struggled with addiction, and was hospitalized for a drug overdose in July 2018. She showed her renewed commitment to self-love by getting the word "me" tattooed on her finger in June.

Lovato celebrated her birthday with Ariana Grande, Scooter Braun and other friends in August, and said the occasion was particularly "happy and rad" this year.

"So so happy. And I love my new family," she said on Instagram.

Lovato released her sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, in September 2017, and is working on a new album.