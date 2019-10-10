Amy Duggar King announces birth of first child

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Amy Duggar King has given birth to her first child with husband Dillon King, a baby boy named Daxton Ryan.

King gave birth on Wednesday with Daxton Ryan weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces, People magazine reported.

The television personality also confirmed the baby's arrival on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with her husband and newborn inside the hospital.

"He's absolute perfection!!!" she said.

King announced that she was pregnant in April and the newborn's name in July. King, 32, and Dillon King married in September 2015. She previously appeared on 19 Kids & Counting and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.