Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Today weather anchor Al Roker will return to the Broadway musical Waitress in November.

Producers confirmed in a tweet Thursday that Roker, 65, will reprise Old Joe for a limited run Nov. 1-24. In addition, singer and actress Jordin Sparks will extend her run as Jenna through Nov. 24.

"Weather update! Our favorite weatherman is BACK! @alroker is coming back to the diner to reprise his role as Old Joe," the post reads. "@JordinSparks will be extending her run through November 24!"

Roker and Sparks also shared the news during Thursday's episode of Today. The pair said they have yet to start rehearsals.

"We have somebody coming to join me on the stage for the next month," Sparks said.

"I am coming back to be with Jordin. I'm going to be Old Joe again," Roker added.

.@JordinSparks has a special announcement about who will joining her on the set of @WaitressMusical, it's our very own, @AlRoker!! pic.twitter.com/SGSXIAiqSr— 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) October 10, 2019

Roker originally debuted as Old Joe in Waitress in October 2018. He previously appeared in the Broadway comedy The Play What I Wrote.

Waitress is based on the 2007 film of the same name starring Keri Russell as Jenna, a waitress who unexpectedly becomes pregnant. Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles adapted the movie into a musical that debuted on Broadway in 2016.

Bareilles announced in July that Waitress will end its Broadway run in January 2020. The production is staged at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York.