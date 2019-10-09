Tyler Perry details star-studded studio opening on 'Jimmy Kimmel'

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Tyler Perry says his studio opening was an "amazing" star-studded event.

The 50-year-old actor, writer, producer and director discussed the grand opening of his Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Ga., during Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Perry, the first African-American star to own a studio with no partners or corporate backing, celebrated with Beyoncé, Jay Z, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Halle Berry and other celebrities Saturday. He named his sound stages after people he admires, including Winfrey, Smith, Berry, Spike Lee, Whoopi Goldberg and Cicely Tyson.

"It's 330 acres. 12 sound stages, and I dedicated them all this weekend to people who have paved the way, motivated, inspired me," the star said of his studio.

"People of color, who may not have necessarily had that kind of recognition here in Hollywood. They have it there in Atlanta, so I'm very proud of that," he added.

Perry said it was an "amazing moment" to celebrate the opening with so many accomplished guests.

"We all shut down the city of Atlanta. It was really wonderful," he said.

In addition, Perry said it was "phenomenal" to see Beyoncé and Winfrey in the same room. Host Jimmy Kimmel said the pairing might cause the world to start spinning off its axis.

"[Beyoncé] had this long braid that went down to the floor, so if it did, everybody could grab hold," Perry jokingly responded.

Smith said during Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that it was "fantastic" and "so beautiful" to celebrate the opening with Perry.