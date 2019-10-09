Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Brandon Routh, Steve McQueen

Oct. 9 (UPI) --
Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- French composer Camille Saint-Saens in 1835
-- Charles Rudolph Walgreen, drugstore chain founder, in 1873
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rube Marquard in 1886
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter O'Malley in 1903
-- Convicted Watergate burglar, novelist and lecturer E. Howard Hunt Jr. in 1918
-- Former Beatle John Lennon in 1940
-- C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb in 1941 (age 78)
-- The Who bassist John Entwistle in 1944
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jackson Browne in 1948 (age 71)
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jody Williams in 1950 (age 69)
-- Writer/actor Robert Wuhl in 1951 (age 68)
-- Television personality Sharon Osbourne in 1952 (age 67)
-- Actor Tony Shalhoub in 1953 (age 66)
-- Actor Scott Bakula in 1954 (age 65)
-- Actor John O'Hurley in 1954 (age 65)
-- Actor Michael Pare in 1958 (age 61)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Mike Singletary in 1958 (age 61)
-- Film director Guillermo del Toro in 1964 (age 55)
-- Musician PJ Harvey in 1969 (age 50)
-- Filmmaker Steve McQueen in 1969 (age 50)
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sorenstam in 1970 (age 49)
-- Musician Sean Lennon in 1975 (age 44)
-- Comedian Nick Swardson in 1976 (age 43)
-- Actor Brandon Routh in 1979 (age 40)
-- Actor Zachery Ty Bryan in 1981 (age 38)
-- Organizing consultant Marie Kondo in 1984 (age 35)
-- Actor Tyler James Williams in 1992 (age 27)
-- Country singer Scotty McCreery in 1993 (age 26)
-- Actor Jacob Batalon in 1996 (age 23)
-- Model Bella Hadid in 1996 (age 23)