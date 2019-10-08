PlayStation 5 to launch in late 2020

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- PlayStation 5, the next-generation video game console from Sony, will launch in late 2020.

Sony confirmed the system's name and shared a release date and more details about the console Tuesday.

"PlayStation 5 launches holiday 2020," the company tweeted.

Sony initially unveiled the PS5 in April. The system will feature a new controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to "deepen the feeling of immersion" for players.

"With haptics, you truly feel a broader range of feedback, so crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field. You can even get a sense for a variety of textures," Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan said in a release.

In addition, adaptive triggers offer different levels of resistance that allow players to experience tactile sensations, such as drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating a vehicle.

Wired confirmed the PS5 will have a CPU based on AMD's Ryzen line and a GPU based on its Navi family, along with a solid-state drive. The console's ability to support ray-tracing is based in its hardware, and not a software-level fix.

"There is ray-tracing acceleration in the GPU hardware, which I believe is the statement that people were looking for," system architect Mark Cerny said.

Microsoft also has a next-generation console, nicknamed Project Scarlett, in the works. The system will also debut during the 2020 holiday season, alongside Halo Infinite.