Jimmy Fallon says daughters love his new children's book

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon says his daughters are big fans of his new children's book.

The 45-year-old Tonight Show host discussed his book This is Baby and reading with daughters Winnie and Frances during Tuesday's episode of Today.

Fallon released This is Baby the same day. He previously published the children's books Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada and Everything is Mama.

"I did the first one as a goof, like, Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada, just trying to get my kid to say 'dada' first," he said. "What happened is kids started reading back to their parents and they loved reading, so I was like, 'This is pretty cool.'"

Fallon is parent to Winnie, 6, and Frances, 4, with wife Nancy Juvonen, and has enjoyed reading with his daughters since they were young. He said Winnie and Frances approve of the new book.

"They loved it," the star said. "I put it out on the table just to see if they would like it, and they totally started reading it. Winnie's six now and Frannie's four-and-a-half, it's happening so fast, so she's reading. It's so cute, it's great."

"I've been reading to them since they were babies -- they couldn't even understand anything. It's fun," he added.

Fallon discussed another children's book, Sulwe by Lupita Nyong'o, during the actress' appearance Monday on The Tonight Show. Nyong'o said the book is "a liberal autobiography" that recounts her struggle with colorism and journey to self-love.

"It's a mirror for dark-skinned girls to see themselves, specifically because I didn't have that growing up," the actress said.