Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Sigourney Weaver, Matt Damon

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Argentine dictator Juan Peron in 1895

-- Gossip columnist Rona Barrett in 1936 (age 83)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Fred Stolle in 1938 (age 81)

-- Actor Paul Hogan in 1939

-- The Rev. Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader, in 1941 (age 78)

-- Author R.L. Stine in 1943 (age 76)

-- Actor Chevy Chase in 1943 (age 76)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Johnny Ramone in 1948

-- Actor Sigourney Weaver in 1949 (age 70)

-- Actor Darrell Hammond in 1955 (age 64)

-- Actor Stephanie Zimbalist in 1956 (age 63)

-- Political commentator Steve Coll in 1958 (age 61)

-- Businessman Reed Hastings in 1960 (age 59)

-- Olympic gold medal swimmer Matt Biondi in 1965 (age 54)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member C.J. Ramone in 1965 (age 54)

-- Actor Emily Procter in 1968 (age 51)

-- Actor Karyn Parsons in 1969 (age 50)

-- Actor Matt Damon in 1970 (age 49)

-- Actor Anne-Marie Duff in 1970 (age 49)

-- London Mayor Sadiq Khan in 1970 (age 49)

-- Television personality Nick Cannon in 1980 (age 39)

-- Wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin in 1980 (age 39)

-- Singer Bruno Mars in 1985 (age 34)

-- Actor Molly Quin in 1993 (age 26)

-- Actor Angus Jones in 1993 (age 26)

-- Actor Bella Thorne in 1997 (age 22)