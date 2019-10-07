Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Rihanna will release a new book featuring over 1,000 photos from her life.

The 31-year-old recording artist and fashion designer announced Rihanna, a "visual autobiography" published by Phaidon, in a tweet Monday.

"Over 5 years in the making... happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories. Thanks to all of the photographers & artists that contributed & to @phaidon for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry!" Rihanna wrote.

Phaidon said Rihanna showcases intimate photos of Rihanna's life as an artist, performer, designer and entrepreneur. Many of the images are never-before-seen photos.

Rihanna is 504 pages and features 1,050 photos. The book retails for $150 and begins shipping Oct. 24. Pre-orders are open now.

Phaidon will also release three limited editions, Rihanna: Fenty x Phaidon, Rihanna: Luxury Supreme and Rihanna: Ultra Luxury Supreme.

Rihanna released her eighth studio album, Anti, in January 2016, and the single "Lemon" with N.E.R.D. in November 2017. Her second Savage X Fenty fashion show streamed on Amazon Prime in September.