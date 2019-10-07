Trending Stories

Rip Taylor, campy comic and game show personality, dies at 84
'Batwoman' co-star Meagan Tandy: 'We are representing so many women out there'
Fred Andrews' death addressed in 'Riverdale' trailer
Ginger Baker, drummer for Cream and Blind Faith, dies at 80
Famous birthdays for Oct. 7: Simon Cowell, Toni Braxton
Costumes from 2019 Comic Con in New York
Latest News

Tennessee man finds bears honking horn in his work van
Brendan Gleeson, Jeff Daniels to play Trump, Comey in CBS Studios miniseries
Fannie Mae: Americans' confidence in housing market fell in Sept.
'Klaus': Netflix tells Santa's origin story in first trailer
