Former First Lady Michelle Obama sits on stage with host Michele Norris during "Becoming, An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama" in Sunrise, Fla, on May 10. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

American lawyer/writer Michelle Obama attends "Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama" in Norway on April 11. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Former First Lady Michelle Obama's best-selling memoir "Becoming" is getting a companion journal. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Former First Lady Michelle Obama's best-selling 2018 memoir Becoming is getting a companion book.

"What's your journey of becoming? A companion to BECOMING, this gorgeous journal features an intimate and inspiring introduction by @MichelleObama and thought-provoking questions and prompts to help you discover the power of your own story. Available on 11/19/19. #IAmBecoming," Crown Publishing tweeted Monday.

Penguin Random House told People.com the journal includes more than 150 questions and quotes that echo themes in Obama's book.

They are "designed to help readers reflect on their personal and family history, their goals, challenges, and dreams, what moves them and brings them hope, and what future they imagine for themselves and their community," the publisher said.