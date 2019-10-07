Famous birthdays for Oct. 7: Simon Cowell, Toni Braxton

Simon Cowell makes comments during an unveiling ceremony honoring television producer Haim Saban, creator of the "Power Rangers," with the 2,605th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on March 22, 2017. Cowell turns 60 on October 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Caesar Rodney in 1728

-- Danish atomic physicist Niels Bohr in 1885

-- Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad in 1897

-- Actor June Allyson in 1917

-- South African archbishop/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu in 1931 (age 88)

-- Television personality Joy Behar in 1942 (age 77)

-- Oliver North, the former White House aide who became the center of the Iran-Contra controversy, in 1943 (age 76)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Mellencamp in 1951 (age 68)

-- Russian President Vladimir Putin in 1952 (age 67)

-- Classical cellist Yo-Yo Ma in 1955 (age 64)

-- Recording executive/television personality Simon Cowell in 1959 (age 60)

-- Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez in 1961 (age 58)

-- Singer Toni Braxton in 1967 (age 52)

-- Singer Thom Yorke in 1968 (age 51)

-- Actor Allison Munn in 1974 (age 45)

-- Singer Taylor Hicks in 1976 (age 43)

-- Actor Holland Roden in 1986 (age 33)

-- Actor Kira Kosarin in 1997 (age 22)