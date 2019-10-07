Ava DuVernay raves about Tyler Perry's new film studio: 'History made'

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry holds a replica plaque during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,675th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay is sharing her opinion of Tyler Perry's new studio in Georgia. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Selma and When They See Us filmmaker Ava DuVernay has shared on social media her reaction to touring media mogul Tyler Perry's new studio in Georgia.

"Fun Fact: The studio lots of Disney, Warner Bros, Paramount, Fox and Sony could fit inside @TylerPerry's studio lot at the same time -- and there would still be 60 acres to spare. All on a former Confederate Army base," DuVernay tweeted.

She wrote on Instagram that she had attended the studio's dedication ceremony, but was asked not to post photos or video.

"A black man owns a studio lot larger and more modern than any studio lot in Hollywood," she said. "Twelve soundstages. A 200,000 square foot office complex. A whole neighborhood of historic homes and facades for film shooting. Perfectly manicured hedges all around. And beautiful black people working at all levels. A stunning achievement that will echo through the generations. Words can't express the pride. And the joy. Bravo, @tylerperry. Stunning to witness. History made."

Beyonce, Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey and Samuel L. Jackson were among the other stars who attended the opening of the 330-acre studio dubbed the "Hollywood of the South."

Perry said in his own Instagram post that he had already planned to name one of the stages for Diahann Carroll before the screen icon died last week.

"Thank you Ms. Carroll for how you showed the world that black people are special, strong, beautiful and powerful," Perry said. "I know you will live on in our hearts, but I'm so glad to know that your name will live on at Stage 5 at Tyler Perry Studios. Thank you for letting me honor you, and thank you for lending your legend to my studio to inspire generations to come."