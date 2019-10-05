Famous birthdays for Oct. 5: Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Steve Miller

Oct. 5 (UPI) --
Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- French philosopher Denis Diderot in 1713
-- Chester A. Arthur, 21st president of the United States, in 1829
-- Movie pioneer Louis Lumiere in 1864
-- Restaurant entrepreneur Ray Kroc in 1902
-- Comic Larry Fine of The Three Stooges in 1902
-- "Family Circus" cartoonist Bil Keane in 1922
-- Actor Glynis Johns in 1923 (age 96)
-- Actor/comedian Bill Dana in 1924
-- Vaclav Havel, first president of the Czech Republic, in 1936
-- Football Hall of Fame member Barry Switzer in 1937 (age 82)
-- Rock singer/songwriter Steve Miller in 1943 (age 76)
-- Rock singer Brian Johnson in 1947 (age 72)
-- Actor Karen Allen in 1951 (age 68)
-- Irish rock musician/political activist Bob Geldof in 1951 (age 68)
-- Author/director Clive Barker in 1952 (age 67)
-- Comedian Bernie Mac in 1957
-- Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson in 1958 (age 61)
-- Architect Maya Lin in 1959 (age 60)
-- Race car driver Michael Andretti in 1962 (age 57)
-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Laura Davies in 1963 (age 56)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Mario Lemieux in 1965 (age 54)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Patrick Roy in 1965 (age 54)
-- Actor Guy Pearce in 1967 (age 52)
-- Actor Kate Winslet in 1975 (age 44)
-- Actor Jesse Eisenberg in 1983 (age 36)
-- Heiress Nicky Hilton in 1983 (age 36)
-- Actor Jacob Tremblay in 2006 (age 13)