'Star Wars' actor Oscar Isaac is dad to baby boy

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac is a dad of two.

The 40-year-old actor's rep confirmed Thursday to People that Isaac and his wife, filmmaker Elvira Lind, welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Lind, who directed the documentaries Songs for Alexis and Bobbi Jene, shared a first photo of her newborn son Thursday on Instagram.

"Baby boy in basket and beautiful botanics. Table of absolute abundance. @emilythompsonflowers thank you @nicolehernandezhammer & daddy Oscar!" she captioned the post.

Isaac and Lind are also parents to 2-year-old son Eugene. The couple announced in August they were expecting again by posting a photo from a doctor's office.

"#CheckupThursday #partytime," Lind wrote.

Isaac plays Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: the Last Jedi, and will reprise the role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The new movie co-stars Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver, and opens in theaters Dec. 20.

Isaac said in an interview with Extra in April that The Rise of Skywalker will bring the characters together.

"You get to really see them together, interacting with each other, going after what they need to go after together, mourning together, fighting together, laughing," he said. "I think it's a thing that everyone's been hungry for."

Isaac also said the film will explore Poe's past.

"You get to see where he's from. We get to kind of dirty up his nice fly boy leadership thing, and you get to see that he also has a past," he said.