"Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested after an alleged domestic violence dispute in Los Angeles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was tasered and arrested after an altercation with his on-and-off girlfriend, Jen Harley, according to reports.

Us Weekly reported Ortiz-Magro was arrested early Friday morning in Los Angeles after an alleged domestic violence dispute with Harley.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a reported battery in progress at around 2:40 a.m.

"Suspect and victim were involved in some kind of physical altercation. When officers [were] on location, the suspect was uncooperative. Officers had to use a taser so there was minor use of force that occurred," an LAPD public information officer said.

The officer said Ortiz-Magro was arrested for felony domestic violence.

TMZ said Ortiz-Magro and Harley were staying at an Airbnb when Ortiz-Magro allegedly slapped and punched Harley. Sources said Harley fled the house and that Ortiz-Magro gave chase while holding a knife and the couple's 18-month-old daughter, Ariana.

Ortiz-Magro reportedly locked himself and Ariana in the house. When police arrived, they broke down the door and used a taser.

Ortiz-Magro has reportedly been charged with kidnapping.

Fox 11 said Ortiz-Magro was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. The LAPD said Harley suffered minor injuries in the dispute and that Ariana was not injured.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley had attended Ortiz-Magro's CBD launch party just hours earlier in West Hollywood.

Ortiz-Magro came to fame on the MTV series Jersey Shore and returned to star on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Family Vacation premiered a third season in August.