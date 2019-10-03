Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Kate Hudson is celebrating daughter Rani Rose's first birthday.

The 40-year-old actress, who is parent to Rani with husband Danny Fujikawa, marked her baby girl's birthday Wednesday on Instagram.

Hudson shared a sweet video showing footage of Rani in a car, at a restaurant and at home. The infant wears a white onesie with a fruit print.

"And what a year it's a been," Hudson captioned the post. "A big Happy 1st Birthday to Rani Rose."

Hudson's mom, Goldie Hawn, wished Rani a happy birthday in a post on her own account.

"Happy 1st birthday to my granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa," she wrote. "Our new little princess flower who makes us jump for joy."

Hudson is also parent to two sons, 15-year-old Ryder with Chris Robinson and 8-year-old Bingham with Matt Bellamy. She said in the September issue of InStyle that raising three kids is a "juggling act."

"My life is a bit of a juggling act with kids in completely different stages of their lives," the star said.

"Plus, it's challenging once you're outnumbered," she added. "For some reason, when you have a third baby, people go, 'Oh, be careful!' Of course, as usual, I didn't hear the warning. I was like, 'Yeah, whatever! I'm going in!'"

Hudson will star with Maddy Ziegler in the upcoming film Music.