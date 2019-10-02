Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, a new virtual reality video game, is coming in January.

Skydance Interactive shared a release date, Jan. 23, and a cinematic trailer for the VR game Wednesday.

The teaser opens with a mom presenting her daughter with a unicorn backpack just as the zombie outbreak begins in New Orleans. The backpack changes hands over time before the daughter, now a hardened survivor, finds it again.

Saints & Sinners is inspired by Robert Kirkman's comic book series The Walking Dead, which was previously adapted as an AMC television series and a series of video games by Telltale Games. Saints & Sinners takes place in New Orleans three years after a zombie outbreak.

Saints & Sinners art director Jake Geiger discussed the game's stylized look in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday.

"We wanted to make sure we had an interesting style that, when we looked at a screenshot, we could say, 'this is our game,'" Geiger said.

"[It was] a style we could streamline and fit in as much assets as we possibly could," he added. "If we tried to pack in too much photo-real stuff, we tend to hit a limit a lot faster, but if we have a streamlined art style, we can get in a lot more content."

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will be available on PC VR platforms, although specific platforms have yet to be announced.