Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Michelle Pfeiffer says her starring role in Grease 2 was a "total fluke."

The 61-year-old actress recalled her audition for the 1982 film during Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Pfeiffer said she somehow managed to survive the casting process for Grease 2, a musical, despite not having dancing or singing experience.

"It was a total fluke that I got that part," Pfeiffer said. "I went on a lark. I wasn't a dancer, I wasn't a singer. I was in this short little purple skirt with go-go boots."

"We had the dancing auditions, it's literally like a chorus line -- this line goes and then the next line goes. I kept sneaking in the back and finally, it was only me," she added. "I got the part, shockingly enough."

Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield played Stephanie Zinone and Michael Carrington in Grease 2, a sequel to the 1978 movie Grease. The original starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, who said on Watch What Happens Live in 2016 that she didn't like the sequel.

"I kind of remember they did ask [Travolta and me] ... to do it and then it didn't happen. I didn't think it was going to happen, and then they made it with other people," Newton-John said.

Pfeiffer went on to star in Scarface in 1983. She will next appear in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which opens in theaters Oct. 18. Pfeiffer attended the film's premiere Monday with Angelina Jolie and her children.