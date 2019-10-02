Tatyana Ali welcomed another son, Alejandro, with husband Vaughn Rasberry in August. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Tatyana Ali is a mom of two.

The 40-year-old actress confirmed in an Instagram post Wednesday that she welcomed another son, Alejandro, with her husband, Vaughn Rasberry.

"Our baby boy is here! We're all in love over here... and exhausted," she wrote.

Ali and Rasberry are also parents to 3-year-old son Edward. Ali told Essence she gave birth to Alejandro in August.

"Vaughn and I are gushing with joy over the birth of our newest family member," she said. "Our sleepless night are deliriously fun."

Ali brought attention to the black maternal mortality rate in an essay for Essence published Wednesday. She recounted her difficult birth with Edward in 2016, and said she chose a black midwife for her second pregnancy.

"She conducts herself in a way that is culturally and spiritually attuned to me and she trusts in our ability to make informed decisions," Ali said.

Ali had announced her second pregnancy in April. She showed off her baby bump in a series of photos with Rasberry and Edward the next month ahead of the Los Angeles premiere of Aladdin.

Ali played Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which had a six-season run from 1990 to 1996. The sitcom co-starred Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell and the late James Avery.