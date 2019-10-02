Famous birthdays for Oct. 2: Annie Leibovitz, Sting

Television personality Kelly Ripa arrives on the red carpet for the 89th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. She turns 49 on October 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Annie Leibovitz stands on the street at the Global Climate Strike march in New York City on September 20. The photographer turns 70 on October 2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include England's King Richard III in 1452

-- Nat Turner, a black slave and leader of the only effective and sustained U.S. slave revolt, in 1800

-- German statesman Paul von Hindenburg in 1847

-- Indian independence leader Mohandas Gandhi, known as Mahatma Gandhi, in 1869

-- Comedian Julius "Groucho" Marx in 1890

-- Comedian Bud Abbott in 1895

-- Child actor George "Spanky" McFarland in 1928

-- Movie critic Rex Reed in 1938 (age 81)

-- Pop singer Don McLean in 1945 (age 74)

-- Actor Avery Brooks in 1948 (age 71)

-- Fashion designer Donna Karan in 1948 (age 71)

-- Photographer Annie Leibovitz in 1949 (age 70)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Sting, born Gordon Sumner, in 1951 (age 68)

-- Actor Lorraine Bracco in 1954 (age 65)

-- TV personality Kelly Ripa in 1970 (age 49)

-- Actor Camilla Belle in 1986 (age 33)

-- Actor Samantha Barks in 1990 (age 29)