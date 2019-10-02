Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Beyoncé's dad, Mathew Knowles, is sharing his struggle with breast cancer.

Knowles, 67, went public about his diagnosis during Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America.

Knowles said he saw a doctor after noticing a recurring dot of blood on his shirts. He had a mammogram and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"It was very clear I had breast cancer," Knowles said.

Knowles has the BRCA2 gene mutation and said he is at risk for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, melanoma and breast cancer.

"The rest of my life I have to be very much aware and conscious and do all of the early detection," Knowles said.

"I stopped drinking. I just wanted to have a clean bill of health, do things -- exercise, meditate," he added. "I just look at the world differently."

GMA host Michael Strahan said men account for 1 percent of breast cancer diagnoses and that the disease affects more black men. Knowles urged all people to get exams and keep an eye on their health.

"I'm hoping that me coming here today, speaking out, letting folks know that you can survive this, but it has to be early detection. I can't over emphasize the world 'early,'" he said.

Knowles underwent surgery in July and said he is "doing really good" in his recovery today. He had hinted at his news in an Instagram post Tuesday, leading to an outpouring of support in the comments.

"Please stay strong and don't give up," one person wrote.

"Praying for you," another added.

Knowles is Beyoncé's former manager and the CEO of World Music Entertainment. He split from Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, in 2009.