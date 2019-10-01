Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan is making his debut as a fashion designer.

The 32-year-old actor launched a Naruto-themed Coach x Michael B. Jordan capsule collection with Coach on Tuesday.

Jordan shared a promo for the collaboration on Instagram. The ad shows Jordan encountering mysterious people on the streets of Japan before being transported to a sunny forest.

"Introducing #CoachxMBJ my first collection with @Coach inspired by #Naruto," Jordan captioned the post. "Much love to @StuartVevers #CoachNY [film by] @rmorrison."

The unisex line of ready-to-wear clothing, footwear and bags is inspired by Naruto, a Japanese manga and anime series. Jordan said in a press release that he's grateful to Coach creative director Stuart Vevers for helping him design a collection he's "extremely proud of."

"As with all aspects of my work, this collection is about bringing fresh perspectives and unique voices to the forefront," Jordan said. "Expanding into the fashion design space was rewarding beyond my expectations."

Coach will celebrate the collection with global pop-ups in the U.S., Japan and Malaysia. The company will also host an experience at the VIZ Media booth at New York Comic Con, which runs Thursday-Sunday.

The Coach x Michael B. Jordan collection is available online and in stores.

Jordan is known for playing Killmonger in the Marvel film Black Panther and Adonis Creed in the Creed movies. He will star in the upcoming Netflix film Raising Dion, which released a first trailer this month.