'Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games' to feature 3D and 2D events

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Sega released on Tuesday a new trailer for Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games which explores the game's new story modes and Olympic events that fans can experience.

The game, which will be released for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 5, will include a story mode where Mario and Sonic must escape from a 2-D themed console titled Tokyo 64.

The console was created by Mario and Sonic's arch-rivals, Bowser and Dr. Eggman.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games will continue to pay homage to Mario and Sonic's 2D roots with a number of 2D Olympic events. The trailer highlights events such as track and field and kayaking.

Other 2D events will include gymnastics, long jump, trap shooting and volleyball and others. The 3D events available will include archery, badminton, boxing, javelin throw, karate, rugby, skateboarding, climbing and table tennis, among others.

The title, which can be played with friend locally or online, will also feature dream events that offer fantastical versions of Olympic events.