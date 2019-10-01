Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Death Stranding soundtrack will feature songs from British synthpop group Chvrches and Jamaican-American electronic trio Major Lazer.

Playstation announced Tuesday it will release Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding), a full album inspired by Death Stranding, its upcoming video game from Hideo Kojima.

Timefall features eight songs, including "Death Stranding" by Chvrches and "Trigger" by Major Lazer and Khalid. The full track list is as follows:

1. "Trigger" by Major Lazer and Khalid

2. "Ghost" by Au/Ra and Alan Walker

3. "Death Stranding by Chvrches

4. "Yellow Box" by The Neighborhood

5. "Meanwhile...In Genova" by The S.L.P.

6. "Ludens" by Bring Me the Horizen

7. "Born in the Slumber" by Flora Cash

8. "Sing to Me" by Missio

Chvrches released "Death Stranding" on Tuesday.

"Thrilled to share some brand new music with you. Death Stranding is our latest track and will feature on the Death Stranding game, plus the Timefall album (Original Music from the world of Death Stranding) this autumn," the group tweeted.

Timefall is named after the mysterious rainfall that appears in the world of Death Stranding. The album is inspired by the game's themes of connection, love, loss and rebirth.

Timefall debuts Nov. 7, a day prior to Death Stranding's release Nov. 8. The game features Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner.