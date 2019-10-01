'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend' podcast to return Oct. 7

Conan O'Brien will interview Paul Rudd, Ellen DeGeneres, David Letterman and Tina Fey in Season 2 of his weekly podcast. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, a podcast from late-night host Conan O'Brien, will return this month.

Team Coco, O'Brien's multi-platform media company, announced in a press release Tuesday that Season 2 of O'Brien's weekly podcast will premiere Oct. 7.

The new season will feature interviews with Paul Rudd, Ellen DeGeneres, David Letterman, Tina Fey and other stars.

"Each guest this season is so talented and iconic that they trigger my deepest insecurities. Enjoy!" O'Brien joked in a statement.

Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend debuted in November 2018, and featured interviews with Michelle Obama, Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Julia Louis Dreyfus in Season 1. Kumail Nanjiani also appeared on the show in July after missing his appearance on Conan.

Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and other apps.

O'Brien has hosted the TBS late-night talk show Conan since 2010.