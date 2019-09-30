Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Comic book legend Todd McFarlane has earned the Guinness World Records title for the longest-running creator-owned superhero comic book series for his creation of Spawn.

McFarlane earns the record following the release of Spawn Issue No. 301 by Image Comics.

The writer and artist will be receiving his official Guinness World Records certificate at the New York Comic Con on Saturday before the start of his panel, The Road to Historic Spawn 300 and 301.

Spawn, an anti-hero, first appeared in his own series published by Image Comics in 1992. The character, a former member of a CIA black ops team, makes a deal to become a Hellspawn warrior who possesses increased strength, speed and the ability to teleport, shape-shift and heal.

"Any record that is based on longevity is made on the backs of dozens of people," McFarlane said in a statement. "As much as I am proud to be receiving this award, I gratefully accept it on behalf of all those who helped me the past 27 years on this journey."

Spawn was transformed into a feature film starring Michael Jai White in 1997 from New Line Cinema. An HBO animated series also debuted in 1997 that ran for three seasons.

McFarlane was announced as the writer and director of a new Spawn film in May 2018 with Jamie Foxx attached to star in the title role.