'Real Housewives' star Eva Marcille gives birth to third child

Eva Marcille (L) and Michael Sterling attend the 17th annual BET Awards on June 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille has given birth to her third child, a baby boy named Maverick.

This is Marcille's second child with her husband Michael Sterling with the couple also sharing 17-month-old son Michael Todd Jr.

Marcille is also the mother to 5-year-old daughter Marley Rae from a previous relationship.

Marcille, 34, gave birth on Friday after announcing that she was pregnant in May.

The reality star married Sterling in October 2018, months after Michael Todd Jr. was born. The wedding was featured during an episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in March.

"I promise a forever love -- not a perfect love, but a forever love," Marcille said while exchanging vows. "I look forward to enjoying my golden years with you. I love you now and forever."