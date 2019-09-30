Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Prince Harry took over the National Geographic Instagram page on Monday and is promoting the Looking Up social media campaign during his royal tour of Africa.

Harry uploaded a photo of a Boabab tree which he took while visiting Liwonde National Park in Malawi.

The Looking Up campaign asks social media users to post photos of trees in their local community alongside the hashtag #LookingUp.

Harry, at the end of the day, will post his favorite images from National Geographic photographers on the National Geographic Instagram account and a selection of the most beautiful images from fans on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

"Looking Up is to raise awareness of the vital role trees play in the earth's ecosystem, and an opportunity for all of us to take a moment, to appreciate the beauty of our surroundings. So, join us today and share your own view, by looking up!" Harry said.

The Duke of Sussex also planted trees at Liwonde National Park for The Queens Commonwealth Canopy, a program launched in 2015 where Commonwealth countries were invited to preserve forests and national parks and to plant trees in the Queen's name. Almost 50 countries have taken part in the program, dedicating indigenous forest for conservation.

Harry and his wife Megan Markle started last week their 10-day royal tour of Africa, also bringing along their 4-month-old son Archie Harrison.

Harry has introduced Archie to Desmond Tutu, Archbishop Emeritus of Cape Town and explored an old Angola minefield with landmine sweeping charity HALO in honor of his late mother Princess Diana.