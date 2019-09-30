Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon alum Daniella Monet is a new mom.

The 30-year-old actress recently welcomed a son, Gio James, with her fiancé, Andrew Gardner.

Monet introduced her baby boy in a photo Sunday on Instagram. She shared his name by tagging his personal account.

"and just like that, you are our everything," Monet captioned the post.

Actresses Victoria Justice, Kaley Cuoco, Elizabeth Gillies and YouTube star Colleen Ballinger were among those to congratulate Monet in the comments.

"Single most perfect baby I've ever seen," Gillies wrote.

"OMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMG HES PERFECT CONGRATS YAYAYAYYAAY," Ballinger added.

Monet and Gardner got engaged in December 2017 and announced in April they were expecting. The pair celebrated their eight-year anniversary as a couple Thursday.

"For those of you looking in thinking it's all easy & dreamy, a lot of it is. But it also takes A LOT of work just like almost anything else worth putting your time & effort into," Gardner wrote on Instagram. "Lucky to have a partner in @daniellamonet to do this with."

"8 years of living life together, and we've managed to grow stronger and more connected than ever," Monet responded in the comments. "I love you and your determined heart, and I feel lucky to call you my baby daddy."

Monet is known for playing Trina Vega on the Nickelodeon series Victorious. She most recently appeared in the network's show Cousins for Life.