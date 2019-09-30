'Everybody's Everything': Lil Peep's mom, friends reflect in first trailer

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Everybody's Everything, a documentary about late rapper Lil Peep, has released a first official trailer.

The film explores the life and death of Lil Peep, who died of an accidental overdose at age 21 in November 2017.

The trailer opens with Lil Peep's mom, Liza Womack, recounting how her son, born Gustav Elijah Ahr, got his stage name.

"The night he was born, he looked at me with these big eyes, and he was just like a little peep," Womack says.

In interviews, Womack and Lil Peep's friends and associates, including Post Malone, recall how Lil Peep connected with audiences and struggled with personal issues.

"He fought his way through a lot of pain," Womack says.

Everybody's Everything premiered at SXSW in March and opens in theaters in November. The film is directed by Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan and executive produced by Terrence Malick, Liza Womack and Sarah Stennett.