Songwriter and producer Busbee has died at the age of 43. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Busbee, a hit songwriter and producer who is best known for his work with Maren Morris and Lady Antebellum, has died at the age of 43.

Busbee, real name Michael James Ryan, had news of his death break on Sunday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Busbee's label Altadena is under Warner Records.

"Today we lost Busbee, a dear friend, business partner with his company Altadena, and one of the best and brightest minds in music. Busbee's kindness and legacy will never be forgotten and our hearts and prayers go out to this family at this very difficult time," Warner Records co-chairman and CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck and co-chairman and COO Tom Corson said in a statement.

Busbee co-wrote a number of Morris' hits from her 2016 debut album Hero including "80s Mercedes," "Once" and "My Church" which earned a Grammy nomination. He produced 11 of the 15 tracks on Morris' second album Girl which was released in March.

He produced tracks on Lady Antebellum's 747 album and produced its entire 2017 album Heart Break.

He also co-wrote Pink's "Try," Florida Georgia Line's "H.O.L.Y.," Rascal Flatts' "Summer Nights," Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood's "The Fighter," Garth Brooks' "People Loving People," and Carly Pearce's "Every Little Thing." among other notable songs.

"This just doesn't seem fair. I will always love you and the songs and albums I was lucky to make with you, Busbee. Rest well, my sweet friend," Morris said on Twitter alongside a photo of herself with the songwriter and producer.