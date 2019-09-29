Ricky Martin expecting fourth child

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Singer and actor Ricky Martin has announced the impending birth of his fourth child.

Entertainment Tonight said the star shared the happy news Saturday, while accepting the National Visibility Award at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, D.C.

The organization shared video of the announcement on social media.

"Jwan, I don't see you, but my husband Jwan, I love you. My beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they are also here. I love you with all my heart. You're my strength," Martin said with a smile.

"Lucia, my baby girl, who is not here with us. She stayed at home with Grandma, for she's also the light of my life. And, by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting," Martin added. "Alright, I love big families!"

Martin, 47, married artist Jwan Josef, 35, in 2017.

Martin's twins Matteo and Valentino are 11, and Lucia was born in December 2018.