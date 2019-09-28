'Prince of romantic song' Jose Jose dies at 71

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Jose Jose, a Spanish-language singer, songwriter and actor for more than a half century, has died, the Mexican Ministry of Culture said Saturday. He was 71.

Jose had been battling pancreatic cancer and he died in Miami, Telemundo reported.

"From the Ministry of Culture we are sorry for the passing of singer Jose Romulo Sosa, better known as José José of the prince of the song. Since the beginning of his career, the singer of El Triste became one of most beloved voices in Mexico. Rest in Peace," the ministry posted on Twitter on Saturday.

In June, he posted on Twitter that he was undergoing therapy and thanked his fans for their support.

His best-known romantic ballads were La Nave del Olvido, 40 y 20, Gavilán o Paloma and El Triste. He sold about 85 million records.

Jose was born in Mexico City. His father, Jose Sosa Esquivel, was a tenor for the Mexico National Opera and his mother, Margarita Ortiz Pensado, was a professional pianist.

His father, who died when he was 17, didn't allow popular music to be played in his house.

Originally, he sang jazz and bossa nova but switched to ballads in 1970 when he sang El Triste at the Festival de la Canción Latina.

The first "José" was for his first name and the second in honor of his father.

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador described him as an "extraordinary singer,"

"With his songs and his romanticism he made many of my generation cry and be happy," the president told reporters.