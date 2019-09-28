'Karate Kid' alum Rob Garrison dead at 59

Actor Ralph Macchio is mourning the Friday death of his "Karate Kid" co-star Rob Garrison. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Karate Kid and Cobra Kai castmate Rob Garrison has died at the age of 59, his family said.

Garrison died Friday morning. He had been hospitalized with kidney and liver ailments for more than a month, TMZ reported.

"My brother was a fun-loving guy. He enjoyed people and he enjoyed life. He liked to have fun and make people laugh up until the very end. He will definitely be missed," the actor's brother, Patrick, told the website.

Garrison's co-star, Ralph Macchio, mourned the actor in a tweet after news of Garrison's death broke.

"Rob Garrison was a kind gentleman from the 1st day I met him to the last day we spoke. I am so glad he had the opportunity to show his range & genuine heart w/his performance last season on Cobra Kai. His campfire scene was of my favs of Season 2. RIP my friend. U will b missed," Macchio said

Garrison played Tommy, a martial-arts rival of Macchio's Daniel in 1984's The Karate Kid and 1986's The Karate Kid Part II. He reprised the role in Season 2 of the Karate Kid sequel series, Cobrai Kai, earlier this year.

"Thanks everyone for your wonderful comments on my appearance in COBRA KAI. Makes me feel great. Had a wonderful time doing it," Garrison tweeted in April.

His other credits include MacGyver, Columbo and Coach.