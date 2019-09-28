Aaron Carter debuts new face tattoo

Singer Aaron Carter shared on social media Saturday a photo of what appears to be a new tattoo on his face. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Singer Aaron Carter showed off what appears to be a new face tattoo in a mirror selfie on social media Saturday.

"#SilenceBreaker #LMG #unstoppable IM THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CANT BE DENIED. FACT CHECK ME," Carter captioned the photo, which he shared on Twitter and Instagram.

The tattoo of the mythical creature Medusa covers most of Carter's face between his ear and eye, and forehead and neck.

Carter, 31, has been embroiled in family drama recently, with his sister Angel Carter and brother Nick Carter taking out restraining orders against him, alleging he threatened violence, E! News reported.

Carter has denied any wrongdoing.

He canceled a planned concert tour earlier this month, stating he was suffering from mental health issues. This week, he released new music videos for the songs, "Fool's Gold" and "Sensational Love."