Third person arrested for Mac Miller's 2018 overdose death

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A third person has been arrested on drug charges in connection to the 2018 overdose death of rapper Mac Miller.

According to court documents, Stephen "Stevie" Walker is accused of selling counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl to Miller through an intermediary, Cameron Pettit, who was arrested early this month on narcotic distribution charges.

Walker was arrested Monday in Los Angeles following an investigation that uncovered text messages in which Pettit agreed on the night of Sept. 4-5 to provide Miller, who was born Malcolm James McCormick, with a variety of drugs, including 10 blue pills -- the counterfeit oxycodone.

"Shortly after McCormick's death, law enforcement discovered a magazine in McCormick's bedroom covered with blue-colored power and indentations ... indicating that McCormick crushed and snorted one or more of the counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl before his death," the court document said.

Text messages reveal that Pettit obtained the blue pills from Walter by way of a courier, Ryan Reavis, who was arrested Tuesday in Arizona on drug, gun and fraud charges.

Miller was found dead last year in his Studio City, Calif., home, and an autopsy revealed he had died of an accidental overdose.