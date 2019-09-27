'The Last of Us Part II' will not include an online multiplayer mode

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- PlayStation's The Last of Us Part II will not come packaged with a multiplayer mode, developer Naughty Dog has announced.

Naughty Dog made the announcement on Twitter Thursday explaining that the scope of the new multiplayer mode grew too big next to the already large single player campaign.

The developer did say that fans will be able to play a new Last of Us multiplayer mode in the future, however, but it has not been announced how and when it will be released.

The original Last of Us was released for the PlayStation 3 in 2013 and then later in 2014 for the PlayStation 4. The game, on both consoles, had a popular multiplayer mode titled Factions where up to eight players would battle each other across post-apocalyptic maps.

"As we've stated, the single player campaign is far and away the most ambitious project Naughty Dog has ever undertaken. Likewise, as development began on the evolution of our Fractions mode from the Last of Us Part I, the vision of the team grew beyond an additional mode that could be included with our enormous single player campaign," Naughty Dog said.

"Wanting to support both visions, we made the difficult choice that The Last of Us Part II will not include an online mode," they continued.

"However, you will eventually experience the fruits of our team's online ambition, but not as part of The Last of Us Part II. When and where it will be realized is still to be determined. Best rest assured, we are as big a fan of Factions as the rest of our community and are excited to share more when it's ready."

An update regarding multiplayer: pic.twitter.com/CUd98LgJGC— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 27, 2019

The Last of Us Part II is set to arrive for the PlayStation 4 on Feb. 21.

PlayStation released a new gameplay demo featuring members of Naughty Dog discussing the game. Main character Ellie will be traveling to Seattle to get revenge against a group known as the WLF who have taken over the city. She will also once again be joined by her partner Joel.