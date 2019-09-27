'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order': The Empire hunts Cal in new gameplay trailer

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Young Padawan Cal Kestis is on the run from the Empire in the new gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The clip, released by publisher Electronic Arts on Thursday, features Cal (Cameron Monaghan) getting into a lightsaber duel with Second Sister, an Inquisitor for the Empire.

Cal is rescued by Cere Junda, who helps him on his mission to complete his Jedi training and rebuild the Jedi Order before the Empire can find him.

Gameplay sequences include Cal exploring ancient ruins, taking on a giant, winged monster and one-on-one battles with Second Sister.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Nov. 15. The game takes place after the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

Monaghan was on-hand Thursday during a live streamed event that showcased the new Star Wars toys and collectibles which will be arriving on Oct. 4 for Force Friday.