Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning rapper Pitbull is back with new music.

The 38-year-old recording artist released his 11th studio album, Libertad 548, on Friday.

Libertad 548 features 13 tracks, including collaborations with Blake Shelton, Daddy Yankee, Ludacris and other artists.

Pitbull said in a tweet Thursday that Libertad 548 is named after his father, Armando Perez, Sr., who helped rescue Cuban refugees during the 1980 Mariel Boatlift.

"Libertad 548 represents the amount of people my father, Armando Sr, led to freedom in the 1980 Mariel Boatlift. The cover is a photo of him at this time; I was born months later. The best gift he & my mother ever gave me was freedom," Pitbull wrote.

"Libertad" translates to "freedom" in English. Libertad 548 is Pitbull's first album as an independent artist and the first to be released on his Mr. 305 Records label. He last released the album Climate Change in March 2017.

In addition to Mr. 305 Records, Pitbull launched the multicultural marketing agency 305 Worldwide in August. The agency aims to create custom platforms and programs for multicultural audiences.

Pitbull is known for the singles "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)," "Give Me Everything" featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer, and "Timber" featuring Kesha.