David Attenborough will explore the role of color in animal interactions in the BBC and Netflix documentary "Life in Colour." File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- David Attenborough will narrate a new nature documentary from the BBC and Netflix.

The BBC and Netflix are teaming up for the first time to co-produce Life in Colour, a new three-part series.

The BBC said in a press release Thursday that Life in Color explores the vital role color plays in animal interactions. Filmmakers will use new cameras built specifically for the show to unveil a world of color normally invisible to human eyes.

"Any series authored by Sir David is very special and this promises to be exceptional. I am looking forward to seeing the combination of innovative photography and rich analysis to explore the role color plays in animals' lives," BBC Two controller Patrick Holland said.

"Life in Color promises to be a unique and original insight into the natural world. Deploying innovative new technology to reveal our world in new ways, I'm thrilled that we are working with Sir David on a series which promises spectacle and insight," BBC head of natural history and specialist factual commissioning Tom McDonald added.

Filming will take place across the globe, with particular emphasis on Australia. The series will debut on BBC Two and Netflix in early 2021.

Attenborough, 93, has narrated several BBC series, including the Life documentaries and Planet Earth, and the Netflix series Our Planet. He will also narrate Extinction: The Facts, a new BBC One special about extinction and its effect on our world.