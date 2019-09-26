Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Britain's Princess Beatrice has become engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

The official Twitter account for The Duke of York posted a photo of Beatrice and Mozzi hugging each other with Beatrice showing off her engagement ring.

The couple became engaged while on a trip in Italy earlier this month. The wedding is set to take place in 2020.

"We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness," Beatrice and Mozzi said in a statement.

Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and Duchess of York. She is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank in October.