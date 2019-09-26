Kirsten Dunst open to new 'Bring It On' sequel: 'It'd be so fun'

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Bring It On star Kirsten Dunst thinks a new sequel would be "so fun."

The 37-year-old actress expressed interest in making another movie during Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Dunst played Torrance Shipman in Bring It On, which co-starred Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford and Gabrielle Union. The film, which follows a squad of high school cheerleaders, opened in theaters in August 2000.

"If they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie," Dunst said. "It'd be so fun."

"We made that movie for no money, zero money. It was a Universal movie but one of those where they were like, 'Go do what you want,' this little whatever cheerleading movie," she added. "Opening week, and we were all so surprised. That's always the best, when you don't expect anything and it became so huge."

Bring It On earned over $90.5 million on an $11 million budget. It was followed by five direct-to-video sequels, none of which featured original cast members.

Dunst recently reunited with Union, who played Isis, for the Rodarte spring/summer 2020 campaign. Rodarte released photos in August of Dunst wearing a tulle ballgown and Union in a similar taffeta look.

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Dunst also thanked her fans for calling out a sexist tweet about her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Reuters said in a since-deleted tweet that Dunst was "best known for her role as Spiderman's girlfriend."

Dunst stars in the new Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida, which premiered in August. The show follows Krystal Stubbs (Dunst), a water park employee who lies, cheats and cons her way up the ranks of a pyramid scheme.